Portugal advances to World Cup knockout round after 1-1 draw against Iran

Portugal qualified for the round of 16 at the World Cup despite being held 1-1 by Iran in World Cup Group B on Monday after Cristiano Ronaldo missed a penalty.

The European champions, needing a draw to qualify, went ahead with a stunning Ricardo Quaresma goal in the 45th minute.

Ronaldo had a chance to extend the lead when he won a penalty in the 51st minute but Iran goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand dived to his left to save his effort from the spot.

Karim Ansarifard equalized with a stoppage time penalty awarded after a video review. However, Portugal clung on to finish second in the group with five points behind Spain, who drew 2-2 with Morocco, on goals scored.

The results from Monday's late matches mean Spain will play Russia, and Portugal will meet Uruguay to begin the round of 16.

Iran and Morocco have been eliminated.