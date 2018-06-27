Germans 'no longer always win,' former England striker says after team's shock World Cup exit

Gary Lineker had to modify his famous quote about the Germans always winning for a second time after Joachim Loew's holders crashed out of the World Cup on Wednesday.

The former England striker once famously said: "Football is a simple game -- 22 men chase a ball for 90 minutes and at the end, the Germans always win."

On Saturday Lineker sent out a revised version following Toni Kroos's dramatic late goal against Sweden, which kept Germany's World Cup hopes alive

"Football is a simple game, 22 men chase the ball for 82 minutes and the Germans get a player sent off so 21 men chase the ball for 13 minutes and at the end the Germans somehow... win."

Lineker was moved to make a second tweak to his saying after South Korean's stunning 2-0 win in Kazan left the four-time world champions humiliated and heading home as Group F's bottom team.

He wrote on Twitter: "Football is a simple game. Twenty-two men chase a ball for 90 minutes and at the end, the Germans no longer always win. Previous version is confined to history."