Iran striker retires at 23 over World Cup criticism

Iranian striker Sardar Azmoun has announced his retirement from international football aged just 23, saying criticism from fans of his performance at the World Cup had harmed his mother's health.

Azmoun, a rising star, who with 11 goals had been Iran's top scorer in qualification for the finals in Russia, drew brickbats from fans after he failed to deliver in last week's Group B game against Spain. Expectations had been raised by Iran's opening victory over Morocco, which sparked exuberant celebrations in the streets of Tehran.

Defeat in the following game, even at the hands of one of the tournament favourites, drew an avalanche of calls on social media for Azmoun to be benched for the final group game against Portugal. The striker said the "insults" had caused his mother's fragile health to deteriorate and he had decided to retire from the national squad to spare her the upset.