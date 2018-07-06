PSG confirm signing of veteran Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon

Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain on Monday officially confirmed the signing of the Italian goalkeeper icon Gianluigi Buffon.

The 40-year-old goalie joined the big-spending Parisian side on a one year deal after his contract with Juventus ended in June.

"We all feel an immense pride in welcoming Gianluigi Buffon into the great Paris Saint-Germain family," PSG's Qatari president Nasser Al-Khelaïfi announced in a statement.

The former Italy goalkeeper and 2006 World Cup winner Buffon left Italian champions Juventus after 17 years following the past season.