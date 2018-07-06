   
FOOTBALL
CATEGORIES

PSG confirm signing of veteran Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon

COMPILED FROM WIRE SERVICES
ISTANBUL
Published
emPhoto courtesy of Paris Saint-Germain/em
Photo courtesy of Paris Saint-Germain

Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain on Monday officially confirmed the signing of the Italian goalkeeper icon Gianluigi Buffon.

The 40-year-old goalie joined the big-spending Parisian side on a one year deal after his contract with Juventus ended in June.

"We all feel an immense pride in welcoming Gianluigi Buffon into the great Paris Saint-Germain family," PSG's Qatari president Nasser Al-Khelaïfi announced in a statement.

The former Italy goalkeeper and 2006 World Cup winner Buffon left Italian champions Juventus after 17 years following the past season.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Previous in Football Raphael Varane's glancing header and a goalkeeping blunder that gifted...
DAILY SABAH RECOMMENDS