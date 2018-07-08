NATO salutes final 4 World Cup teams, all from member countries

A European team will win the World Cup, again

Croatia beats Russia on penalties after the match finished 2-2 in extra-time

NATO congratulated the four countries left in the 2018 World Cup, all of which are NATO members, on Saturday night after England eliminated Sweden and Croatia knocked out hosts Russia.

"The remaining 4 @FifaWorldCup squads are from #NATO countries. Good luck to all the teams!" NATO wrote on its official Twitter account, sharing a video as well.

France and Belgium – who won matches Friday against Uruguay and Brazil, respectively – go head-to-head on Tuesday in a semifinal match.

Croatia and England face off on Wednesday.

The video shows footballers kicking a ball around the NATO headquarters building.

Ten NATO allies, out of 29 members, qualified for this year's World Cup, and many of the other squads hail from NATO partner countries.

European teams have won the World Cup for four consecutive years, since 2006. Of this year's semifinalists, only England and France have previously won, in 1966 and 1998, respectively.