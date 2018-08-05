Akhisarspor beats Galatasaray on penalties to win Turkish Super Cup

Video assistant referee to be used in Turkish Super League

Akhisarspor won the Turkish Super Cup on Sunday night after defeating the previous season's Super League champion Galatasaray 5-4 on penalties.

The match at Konya Metropolitan Municipality Stadium saw last season's Ziraat Turkish Cup winner Akhisarspor taking an early lead as Ukrainian forward Yevhen Seleznyov scored in the fifth minute.

Galatasaray managed to equalize the match at the second half with a 79th-minute-striker by Eren Derdiyok.

Regular time and extra time both ended with a 1-1 draw as teams advanced to a penalty shootout.

In the shootout, Akhisarspor made no mistake in their five attempts while Galatasaray's striker Bafetimbi Gomis missed the last penalty.

Sunday's contest was the first official Turkish Super League match during which the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) system was used.