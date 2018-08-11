Leicester City buys Turkish defender Çağlar Söyüncü

English Premier League club Leicester City has agreed to transfer Çağlar Söyüncü from Germany's Freiburg. Leicester City announced Söyüncü's move on their website and Twitter account. Söyüncü, 22, reportedly agreed to terms with his new club, underwent medical tests, and inked a five-year contract at King Power Stadium.

Söyüncü has capped 16 times for Turkey's national team since March 2016 when he made his debut against Sweden. Last season he made 30 appearances for Freiburg and scored one goal. Before his two-year-spell at Freiburg, Söyüncü was playing for Turkish lower-division team Altınordu. In May 2016, Leicester City won the Premier League title for the first time ever, which is still regarded as one of the greatest sporting stories of all time. That season, all Premier League giants - Arsenal, Tottenham, Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea - completed the league behind the underdogs Leicester City.