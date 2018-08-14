Beşiktaş starts season with 3 points

Following their archrivals Fenerbahçe and Galatasaray, Beşiktaş has also made a good start to the Turkish Super League's 2018-19 season. On Sunday, the Black Eagles beat reigning Turkish Super Cup holder Akhisarspor 2-1 at home. With this win, Beşiktaş raised its unbeaten run at Vodafone Park to 45 matches.

Ryan Babel scored Beşiktaş's 100th goal at its newly-built stadium. Beşiktaş also increased its winning run in the league matches at Vodafone Park to 12. In the Super League opener on Friday, the reigning champs Galatasaray beat Ankaragücü 3-1 in an away match.

On Saturday, Fenerbahçe beat Bursaspor 2-1, Sivasspor won 1-0 against Aytemiz Alanyaspor while Çaykur Rizespor lost 3-2 against Kasımpaşa at home. On Sunday, one of the flashier teams in the league, Medipol Başakşehir, kicked off the season with a 2-0 performance against Anatolian powerhouse Trabzonspor. In the other matches on Sunday, Atiker Konyaspor beat Büyükşehir Belediye Erzurumspor 3-2 and Göztepe lost at home against Evkur Malatyaspor 3-1.