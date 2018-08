The young Turkish striker Enes Ünal was loaned to recently promoted Real Valladolid for one year. Villarreal have confirmed Ünal will play for Valladolid this season.

Ünal, 21, moved to Etihad in 2015 from Turkish side Bursaspor, but since then he has spent his time on loan.

The Turkish international has enjoyed spells at Manchester City, Genk, NAC Breda, Twente.