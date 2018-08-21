Title-defender Galatasaray marches on, Beşiktaş takes the lead

Reigning champions Galatasaray are maintaining their superb form in the first weeks of the new 2018-19 season. Galatasaray has managed to kick off the season a perfect two for two, signaling that they are favorites to repeat this season.

The Lions edged out Göztepe 1-0 at home in Istanbul late Sunday. Henry Onyekuru, Galatasaray's Nigerian forward, scored the winning goal in the 42nd minute at Türk Telekom Stadium.

With this win, the Lions increased their points total to six in the league table.

In the other match of the day, the other frontrunners, Beşiktaş toppled Büyükşehir Belediye Erzurumspor 3-1 in an away match.

Beşiktaş defender Gökhan Gönül, striker Alvaro Negredo and winger Ricardo Quaresma all scored for the Black Eagles.

Erzurumspor's Jasmin Scuk, playing as a midfielder, scored the only goal for his team.

Beşiktaş is leading the league with six points - with the better goal difference versus their city rival Galatasaray.

On Saturday, Istanbul's other football heavyweight Fenerbahçe got beaten by Evkur Yeni Malatyaspor 1-0 in an away game.

Home team Evkur Yeni Malatyaspor midfielder Danijel Aleksic scored the winning goal for his team in the 70th minute.

Brazilian winger Guilherme crossed the ball inside the penalty box; Aleksic took the shot without trapping the ball. His vicious strike beat Fenerbahçe goalkeeper Volkan Demirel. Securing the narrow lead, Evkur Yeni Malatyaspor won the match 1-0 at Yeni Malatya Stadium.

Fenerbahçe are in 10th place with three points, leaving its fans disappointed after the team elected a new president, Ali Koç, ahead of the new season.