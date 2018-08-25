Beşiktaş seeks third consecutive win in Turkish Super League

The Black Eagles on Sunday will host Antalyaspor in the third week of the Super League. Now on top of the standings after two wins in the first two weeks, Beşiktaş seeks as third consecutive win to maintain its lead.

In a 1-1 draw, it enjoyed a good result on Thursday in an away match against Serbian team Partizan in the first leg of the UEFA Europa League qualifiers in Belgrade.

At Partizan Stadium in Belgrade, Ricardo Gomes scored the first goal for the host team in the 14th minute. The Black Eagles managed to equalize in the 15th minute of the first half thanks to Tolgay Arslan. The second leg will be played next week at Istanbul's Vodafone Park.