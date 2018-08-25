Turkish Super League stars Gomis, de Souza head to Saudi Arabia

Galatasaray agreed with Saudi Arabia's Al-Hilal for the transfer of French footballer Bafetimbi Gomis. The Istanbul club said Gomis' transfer was completed for a fee of 6 million euros ($6.93 million).

"Thank you for all the memories, @BafGomis. Best of luck in your career," Galatasaray wrote on Twitter. Gomis, 33, who came to Galatasaray at the beginning of last season, was the top scorer in the Turkish league with 29 goals.

Another Istanbul-based powerhouse Fenerbahçe's Brazilian midfielder Josef de Souza was transferred to the Saudi club Al-Ahli. Also, Fenerbahçe said in a statement that Al-Ahli would pay a 12 million euros ($13.85 million) transfer fee. The Istanbul club signed the Brazilian international in July 2015. De Souza scored 14 goals with 96 appearances in the Super League.