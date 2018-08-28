Beşiktaş's 45-match home unbeaten streak comes to an end

Beşiktaş fans witnessed their team's first defeat at home at Vodafone Park since losing to Bursaspor when the stadium opened on April 11, 2016. Anatolian minnows Antalyaspor achieved a seemingly impossible 3-2 win on Sunday, ending host Beşiktaş's 45-match unbeaten run. The game saw many "firsts" other than the conclusion of Beşiktaş's 45-match unbeaten run.

The Black Eagles lost its first league match at Vodafone Park Stadium since it was renovated ahead of the 2015-16 season. They won 31 league matches and drew in seven until Sunday. Beşiktaş's 12 match consecutive winning run also ended while the team conceded three goals in a match at Vodafone Park for the first time.

Beşiktaş coach Şenol Güneş accused the referee Halit Özkaya of "slowing the game" and said, "Football rules must be applied to not cut the tempo of the game. You are slowing the game. What is your problem? It was a match that we should have won with goal difference." Meanwhile, Antalyaspor coach Bülent Korkmaz said, "I congratulate my players because it is a miracle to beat Beşiktaş at Vodafone Park. I am happy to have such players despite all the financial impossibilities. Our club needs to be supported." Also on Sunday, Kasımpaşa won its third consecutive league match, betaing Demir Grup Sivasspor 3-0 in an away game and Atiker Konyaspor drew 1-1 with Bursaspor in Konya.