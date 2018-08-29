Galatasaray begins title defense with three straight wins

Title holder Galatasaray has kicked off its Super League title defense in style, with three straight wins in the opening three weeks.

The Lions demolished Aytemiz Alanyaspor 6-0 at the Türk Telekom Stadium Monday.

Galatasaray's Brazilian midfielder Fernando Reges scored the opener for his team in the 37th minute as the Istanbul team led the first half 1-0.

In the 50th minute, German winger Sinan Gümüş doubled the gap for Galatasaray, and three minutes later, Swiss striker Eren Derdiyok made it three.

Former Alanyaspor midfielder Emre Akbaba scored two goals against his old team in the 56th and 85th minutes but did not celebrate.

Galatasaray's Nigerian winger Henry Onyekuru found the net in the 82nd minute.

With the victory, Galatasaray now has nine points and sat atop the league table on goal difference.

Meanwhile, the Istanbul giant announced the arrival of midfielder Badou Ndiaye from England's Stoke City on a loan deal after talks started on Aug. 25.

"Official negotiations have started with Stoke City for the temporary transfer of professional footballer Papa Alioune Ndiaye," the Istanbul-based club had said in a statement.

Later, Ndiaye underwent a medical check, the Medical Park Hospital in Istanbul's Bahçelievler, Galatasaray confirmed on its official Twitter account.

Galatasaray had purchased the 27-year-old Senegalese midfielder from Osmanlıspor for $8.76 million in August 2017. In January 2018, during the mid-season transfer window, Galatasaray sold Ndiaye to Stoke City for $18.69 million. Ndiaye scored two goals for the Potters in his 13 Premier League appearances last season.

Super League game week 3 results



Çaykur Rizespor-B.B. Erzurumspor: 0-0

MKE Ankaragücü-Trabzonspor: 2-2

Kayserispor-Evkur Yeni Malatyaspor: 0-0

Göztepe-Fenerbahçe: 1-0

Demir Grup Sivasspor-Kas›mpaﬂa: 0-3

Atiker Konyaspor-Bursaspor: 1-1

Beşiktaş-Antalyaspor: 2-3

Medipol Baﬂakﬂehir-Akhisarspor: 3-1

Galatasaray-Aytemiz Alanyaspor: 6-0