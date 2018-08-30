Beşiktaş seeks to qualify for Europa League

The Black Eagles will host Serbian team Partizan in the second leg of the UEFA Europa League qualifiers in Istanbul, today. The game will Hata! Köprü başvurusu geçerli değil. at Vodafone Park and will be refereed by Romanian Ovidiu Hategan. Since the first match ended in a 1-1 draw, Beşiktaş have to win or draw 0-0. Meanwhile, Beşiktaş's new goalkeeper Loris Karius officially signed the agreement that makes him a Beşiktaş player for two years on loan. Former Liverpool goalkeeper said his loan to Beşiktaş was the right move for the next step in his career after his errors cost the Premiership team the Champions League final.

"It is a great group of players and I am very excited and honored to play for a club with such a tradition and amazing fans," the German said in his first comments since joining the Istanbul club on a two-year loan deal.

"I came here as I think I can make the next step in my career and improve," said the 25-year-old, who has yet to break through into the German international side.

"I am still young for a goalkeeper and looking for the next step in my career," he added. Karius lost his Liverpool first team place in the wake of his traumatic performance in the Champions League final, when two glaring errors handed Real Madrid a 3-1 victory. Liverpool signed Brazilian keeper Alisson in the summer but Karius said his fellow German Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp was still sorry to see him go.

"He told me he would like to have me in squad but I asked him for my wish and that it's important for me" to leave, said Karius.

"I talked a long time. He understands my situation. I think it was a good idea for everyone and he wished me well." He played down the nightmare of the Champions League final, saying: "This is life, this is football, mistakes happen to any player... It was an unlucky day but that's football."