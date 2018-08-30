   
FOOTBALL
Galatasaray to face L. Moskva, Porto, Schalke in CL group stage

ANADOLU AGENCY
ANKARA
Published
Brazilian former football player Kaka shows the name of Galatasaray during the draw for UEFA Champions League football tournament at The Grimaldi Forum in Monaco on Aug. 30, 2018. (AFP Photo)
Turkey's Galatasaray was paired with Russia's Lokomotiv Moscow, Portugal's Porto and Germany's Schalke in UEFA Champions League Group D.

The draw was held in Grimaldi Forum in Monaco on Thursday.

The first matches will be played on Sep. 18-19 and the final matches of the group schedule will be played on Dec. 11-12.

Here are all of the draws:

Group A: Atletico Madrid, Borussia Dortmund, Monaco, Club Brugge

Group B: Barcelona, Tottenham Hotspur, PSV Eindhoven, Internazionale Milano

Group C: Paris Saint-Germain, Napoli, Liverpool, Crvena Zvezda

Group D: Lokomotiv Moskva, Porto, Schalke, Galatasaray

Group E: Bayern München, Benfica, Ajax, AEK Athens

Group F: Manchester City, Shakhtar Donetsk, Lyon, Hoffenheim

Group G: Real Madrid, Roma, CSKA Moskva, Viktoria Plzen

Group H: Juventus, Manchester United, Valencia, Young Boys

