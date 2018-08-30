Galatasaray to face L. Moskva, Porto, Schalke in CL group stage

32 Champions League teams to receive $2.28B prize fund from UEFA

Turkey's Galatasaray was paired with Russia's Lokomotiv Moscow, Portugal's Porto and Germany's Schalke in UEFA Champions League Group D.

The draw was held in Grimaldi Forum in Monaco on Thursday.

The first matches will be played on Sep. 18-19 and the final matches of the group schedule will be played on Dec. 11-12.

Here are all of the draws:

Group A: Atletico Madrid, Borussia Dortmund, Monaco, Club Brugge

Group B: Barcelona, Tottenham Hotspur, PSV Eindhoven, Internazionale Milano

Group C: Paris Saint-Germain, Napoli, Liverpool, Crvena Zvezda

Group D: Lokomotiv Moskva, Porto, Schalke, Galatasaray

Group E: Bayern München, Benfica, Ajax, AEK Athens

Group F: Manchester City, Shakhtar Donetsk, Lyon, Hoffenheim

Group G: Real Madrid, Roma, CSKA Moskva, Viktoria Plzen

Group H: Juventus, Manchester United, Valencia, Young Boys