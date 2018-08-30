Galatasaray to face L. Moskva, Porto, Schalke in CL group stage

Turkey's Galatasaray was paired with Russia's Lokomotiv Moscow, Portugal's Porto and Germany's Schalke in UEFA Champions League Group D.
The draw was held in Grimaldi Forum in Monaco on Thursday.
The first matches will be played on Sep. 18-19 and the final matches of the group schedule will be played on Dec. 11-12.
Here are all of the draws:
Group A: Atletico Madrid, Borussia Dortmund, Monaco, Club Brugge
Group B: Barcelona, Tottenham Hotspur, PSV Eindhoven, Internazionale Milano
Group C: Paris Saint-Germain, Napoli, Liverpool, Crvena Zvezda
Group D: Lokomotiv Moskva, Porto, Schalke, Galatasaray
Group E: Bayern München, Benfica, Ajax, AEK Athens
Group F: Manchester City, Shakhtar Donetsk, Lyon, Hoffenheim
Group G: Real Madrid, Roma, CSKA Moskva, Viktoria Plzen
Group H: Juventus, Manchester United, Valencia, Young Boys