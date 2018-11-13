Galatasaray coach Fatih Terim banned from 3 more matches over unsportsmanlike conduct

Turkish Football Federation's (TFF) Professional Football Discipline Board (PFDK) gave Galatasaray coach Fatih Terim an additional three-match ban on Tuesday for unsportsmanlike conduct.

Terim, who is already facing a seven-match ban for insulting the referees and making unsportsmanlike comments after a derby with arch-rival Fenerbahçe, was banned from the locker room and bench for three matches and fined an additional 14,000 Turkish lira ($2,546).

Terim already sat out Saturday's match against Kayserispor, leaving nine matches remaining on his ban.

Galatasaray Club President Mustafa Cengiz was given a 90-day ineligibility and a TL 40,000 ($7,273) fine.

The PFDK also punished the club for statements made on its website with a TL 135,000 ($24,546) fine.

The PFDK rolled out bans and fines against Terim, Galatasaray trainer Hasan Şaş, players Ryan Donk, Badou Ndiaye and Garry Rodrigues last week following the derby with Fenerbahçe, which ended in a 2-2 draw and a brawl. Two Fenerbahçe players, Jailson and Soldado, also received bans and fines for their roles in the scuffle.