Galatasaray set for easy win against losing Russians in Champions League

Galatasaray, the only Turkish team in the UEFA Champions League this season, will take on Lokomotiv Moscow tomorrow. The Russian outfit has the upper hand as the home team but it will still be a challenge for the team to secure a win, and the only way to secure a third spot in Group D.

In the fifth week game of the Champions League, Galatasaray, which shot to third place in its group with four points in four previous matches, is overshadowed with its tainted past of away matches. The Lions lost their last six away games in Europe and their only resounding success in the Champions League was a 3-2 victory against Germany's Schalke in the 2012-13 season round of 16.

Still, they can count on Moskva's less than impressive record against Turkish teams in home matches. Moskva has won only one of their five fixtures against Turkish visitors in the Champions League. Moskva also suffered a 3-0 defeat in Istanbul in its first Champions League match against Galatasaray in Group D. The Russian team also lost all four Group D games.

With four points, four less than second-placed Schalke, Galatasaray has to win to stay in the competition to reach the top two.

Away teams were ultimately successful in both sides' campaign in the Champions League in the 2002-03 season's first group stage.

Lokomotiv failed to secure any point from the four matches in Group D after it started the Champions League stint with a 1-0 loss to Galatasaray. With the last six defeats in Europe, the Russian outfit has undergone the worst streak of losses since the five defeat streak in the 2003 Champions League. It all went downhill after the loss against Schalke after a four-match unbeaten run.

Galatasaray managed to impress with its first victory against Moskva in the League this season but a 1-0 loss to Porto dealt a blow to its international ambitions. The Lions lost the last six away matches in the Champions League, dampening hopes to repeat the 2013-14 success when they reached the round of 16 in the Champions League. Its last European campaign in the 2017-18 season lasted only one tie and they lost 3-1 on aggregate to Östersund in the Europa League second qualifying round that season.