Akhisar eliminated from UEFA Europa League with Krasnodar defeat

Russia's Krasnodar beat Akhisar 2-1 in UEFA Europa League group match on Thursday eliminating the Turkish team from the league.

In a Group J match at the Krasnodar Stadium, Akhisar's Serginho put in the first goal in the 24th minute to bring the score at the end of the first half to 1-0.

Krasnodar answered in the second half with goals by Yuri Gazinski in 49th minute and Ari in the 57th minute to win the match 2-1.

Krasnodar advanced to last 32 round in the UEFA Europa League at the top of Group J. Akhisar was eliminated, ranking last in the group.

In the other match in group, Spain's Sevilla will play against Belgium's Standard Liege later tonight.