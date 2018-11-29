Fenerbahçe, Dinamo Zagreb draw in UEFA Europa League

Istanbul giants Fenerbahçe on Thursday drew with Croatia's Dinamo Zagreb 0-0 in the UEFA Europa League and both teams qualified for the round of 32.

The Group D match at Fenerbahçe's Şükrü Saracoğlu Stadium in Istanbul ended with no goals scored.

The draw left Dinamo Zagreb at the top of the group while Fenerbahçe finished in second place. Both teams advanced to last round of 32 of UEFA Europa League.

In the clubs' first face-off in Zagreb, Fenerbahçe was defeated by Dinamo Zagreb 4-1.

Belgium's Anderlecht also drew with Slovakia's Spartak Trnava 0-0 in the other Group D match and was eliminated from the league.