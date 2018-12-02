Beşiktaş defeats rival Galatasaray 1-0 in derby

Istanbul giant Beşiktaş defeated its rival Galatasaray 1-0 at home in a Super League derby on Sunday.

The Black Eagles' Adem Ljajic put in the only goal of the evening in the 18th minute on a penalty kick.

The Istanbul heavyweights met for the 344th time on Sunday at Beşiktaş's Vodafone Park Stadium after competing for 95 years, in which Galatasaray beat Beşiktaş 121 times and was defeated 110 times.

In the 14th week, Beşiktaş and Galatasaray are neck and neck in the Super League standings, in third and fourth places, respectively, both with 24 points. Istanbul Başakşehir holds first place with 30 points, leading second-place Kasımpaşa by five points.