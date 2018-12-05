FIFA dishes out $209 million from World Cup to clubs

Manchester City lead the way with just over $5 million as FIFA yesterday announced it has dished out 209 million euros to clubs for releasing players for the World Cup in Russia.

The ruling body said that 416 clubs from 63 federations received payments from the June 14-July 15 tournament revenue, with the pay rate of the 736 players given at $8,530.

Europe's UEFA got by far the largest chunk of almost $158 million, with the Premier League champions City top on $5.003 million, Champions League winners Real Madrid second on $4.803 million and England's Tottenham third on $4.385 million.

Other clubs like Egypt's Al Ahli, Mexico's Pachuca, Celtic of Scotland and Argentina's Boca Juniors topped $1 million.

The so-called Club Benefits Programme was started at the 2010 tournament in South Africa, with some $40 million. It is also planned for the 2022 edition in Qatar.

"It is FIFA's responsibility to redistribute the revenues of this unique competition among the entire football community, and clubs, obviously, deserve to share in this success as they were key contributors," FIFA President Gianni Infantino said.