Turkish Super League rumor mill keeps on turning as January window nears

As the Turkish Super League nears the end of the first half of the season and transfer rumors have already started circulating again. Galatasaray, Beşiktaş and Fenerbahçe, the traditional "Big Three" of Turkish football, all seek to recover from poor standings this season with some new transfers.

In Beşiktaş, Ryan Babel tops the list for possible outgoing transfers, especially after his social media dispute with a Black Eagles fan. Following the incident club president Fikret Orman told Turkish media that although valuable, Babel is not "indispensable" for the Black Eagles. Galatasaray is allegedly interested in picking up Babel whose contract with Beşiktaş ends this season. He will be a replacement for Henry Onyekuru who played for the Lions on loan from Everton this season.

Turkish media reports claimed that Babel was offered a two-year contract with an option of a one-year extension. The 31-year-old Dutch forward joined Beşiktaş last year from Deportivo La Coruna and is no stranger to the Turkish league as he played for one season in Kasımpaşa, currently number two in the Super League.

Though his fiery exchanges on social media were not liked by fans, Babel proved to be a stellar player for the Eagles with seven goals and an assist in 16 appearances this season and is utilized both as a left winger and striker by coach Şenol Güneş. Praised for his pace, agility and strength, the Dutch international suffered two injuries this season.

A report on Turkish website Haber7 claimed that the Black Eagles were interested in Trabzonspor's Burak Yılmaz and plan to offer Vagner Love and Larin to Trabzonspor on loan in exchange for Yılmaz.

Yılmaz, a former player for Beşiktaş, has been praised by Fikret Orman. "He is a player we love at Beşiktaş, and he did not part ways with the club on bitter terms, but I can't confirm or deny if we are interested in him," Orman said in a recent television interview.

Yılmaz might be the scoring forward Beşiktaş desperately needs amid its climb to the top spots of the Super League behind Medipol Başakşehir and Kasımpaşa. The 33-year-old forward rejoined Trabzonspor after a brief stint with China's Sinobo Guoan. He has missed most games this season for Trabzonspor and the Turkish national team due to a groin injury he picked up in August.

In other news, Galatasaray is interested in former Arsenal striker Danny Welbeck, who is set to leave the Gunners in June 2019 when his deal expires. A long-term ankle injury means the 29-year-old striker will have to sit out most matches this season. The Lions were linked with Welbeck over the past few seasons, and media reports say he is on Galatasaray's shortlist as the club struggles to find a good replacement for Bafetimbi Gomis who was sold last summer.

Meanwhile, Fenerbahçe is interested in Romario Benzar of Steaua Bucuresti according to Romanian media outlets. The 26-year-old defender is also on the shortlist of Trabzonspor. Aziz Behich of PSV Eindhoven is also warm to a deal with the Yellow Canaries, Sabah newspaper reported. Behich was also reportedly on Fener's transfer list earlier this season but chose the Eredivisie side, where he hardly finds any playing time. The Australian defender may join Emmanuel Adebayor in Fener new transfers list if the rumors are true. The Togolese forward can switch sides from Super League leader Medipol Başakşehir if a deal comes through in January with Fenerbahçe, media reports say.