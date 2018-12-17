Galatasaray to meet Benfica, Fenerbahçe to play Zenit in Europa League round of 32

Turkey's Europa League competitors learned their round of 32 opponents Monday following a draw in the Swiss city of Nyon.

Reigning Turkish champion Galatasaray will play Portuguese club Benfica, while Fenerbahçe is set to meet with Russia's Zenit.

The two Turkish clubs will start the first playoff round away from home as both were seeded by the UEFA during the draw.

Meanwhile, five-time champion Sevilla has been drawn to face Lazio in the last 32 of the Europa League.

Sevilla, which has won all five of its titles since 2006, is in second place in Spain and Lazio is fifth in Serie A.

Arsenal landed another long trip and will play BATE Borisov in the first leg in Belarus after group games in Azerbaijan and Ukraine.

Napoli and Inter Milan will only have to cross the Italian border into neighboring countries for games against Zurich and Rapid Vienna, respectively.

Chelsea, the 2013 champion, is at Malmo and Celtic will host Valencia in the first leg.

The first legs will be played from Feb. 12-14, with return games scheduled from Feb. 20-21.

The final is set for May 29 in Baku, Azerbaijan.

The full draw results are as follows:

Rennes v Betis

BATE Borisov v Arsenal

Malmo v Chelsea

Viktoria Plzen v Dinamo Zagreb

Club Brugge v Salzburg

Rapid Vienna v Inter Milan

Slavia Prague v Genk

Krasnodar v Bayer Leverkusen

Zurich v Napoli

Shakhtar Donetsk v Eintracht Frankfurt

Celtic v Valencia

Olympiakos v Dynamo Kiev

Lazio v Sevilla

Fenerbahçe v Zenit Saint Petersburg

Sporting Lisbon v Villarreal

Galatasaray v Benfica