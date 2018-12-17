Galatasaray to meet Benfica, Fenerbahçe to play Zenit in Europa League round of 32

Turkey's Europa League competitors learned their round of 32 opponents Monday following a draw in the Swiss city of Nyon.
Reigning Turkish champion Galatasaray will play Portuguese club Benfica, while Fenerbahçe is set to meet with Russia's Zenit.
The two Turkish clubs will start the first playoff round away from home as both were seeded by the UEFA during the draw.
Meanwhile, five-time champion Sevilla has been drawn to face Lazio in the last 32 of the Europa League.
Sevilla, which has won all five of its titles since 2006, is in second place in Spain and Lazio is fifth in Serie A.
Arsenal landed another long trip and will play BATE Borisov in the first leg in Belarus after group games in Azerbaijan and Ukraine.
Napoli and Inter Milan will only have to cross the Italian border into neighboring countries for games against Zurich and Rapid Vienna, respectively.
Chelsea, the 2013 champion, is at Malmo and Celtic will host Valencia in the first leg.
The first legs will be played from Feb. 12-14, with return games scheduled from Feb. 20-21.
The final is set for May 29 in Baku, Azerbaijan.
The full draw results are as follows:
Rennes v Betis
BATE Borisov v Arsenal
Malmo v Chelsea
Viktoria Plzen v Dinamo Zagreb
Club Brugge v Salzburg
Rapid Vienna v Inter Milan
Slavia Prague v Genk
Krasnodar v Bayer Leverkusen
Zurich v Napoli
Shakhtar Donetsk v Eintracht Frankfurt
Celtic v Valencia
Olympiakos v Dynamo Kiev
Lazio v Sevilla
Fenerbahçe v Zenit Saint Petersburg
Sporting Lisbon v Villarreal
Galatasaray v Benfica