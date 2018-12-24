Schmeichel considering director of football role

Former Manchester United goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel says he may put his name forward to become the club's director of football. United sacked Jose Mourinho on Tuesday and replaced him with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who will take charge of the side until the end of the season.

Schmeichel told BBC Radio 5 Live that if United, as expected, appoint a director of football, he might well be interested.

"I'm actually thinking about putting my name in there," Schmeichel said.

"It's a tough thing to find out about yourself, everyone looks at you; the scrutiny, and I'm not afraid of that. It's also a really big change in what I've done.

"I really want to get involved in football again at some point."

Schmeichel said whoever becomes the director of football at United needed to get their "culture and identity back." "I'm considering: ‘Do I have the qualities?' And if I come up to an answer to that question, then I will put my name in the hat," he said. "I'll have a good think about this over Christmas and New Year and make a decision about it."