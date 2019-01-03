Clubs head to Antalya for midseason training

Seventeen Turkish Super League clubs will head for the sunny Mediterranean resort city of Antalya for their mid-season training this month. Out of 18 clubs in total, only Kasımpaşa is yet to determine the location for training.

Sixteen clubs will train in Belek before the second half of the season opens on Jan. 20. Reigning champion Galatasaray and current league leader Medipol Başakşehir will be in Belek on Jan. 5 to attend a week-long training session. Beşiktaş will be in Belek from Jan. 3 to Jan. 14 while Fenerbahçe will be in Antalya between Jan. 3 and Jan. 11.

More than 2,000 national and international football clubs, as well as nearly 1,000 teams from other sports, will train in Antalya between January and March. One of Turkey's leading tourist destinations, the resort city will host top teams from all over the world during the winter training period. Antalya's weather during the winter months is suitable for training. The city also offers top-level accommodations and sports facilities.