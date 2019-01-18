Avcı signs new 5-year deal with Medipol Başakşehir

Super League leader Medipol Başakşehir extended coach Abdullah Avcı's deal for another five years at a ceremony Thursday.

Joining the veteran coach of the team at Fatih Terim Stadium for the ceremony, club president Göksel Gümüşdağ said they signed a five-year deal with Avcı back in 2014 "with a vision and dream," and the coach turned Başakşehir into a brand and an internationally renowned club in those five years. "We pushed for the top title the past two years, and we have a stable going," Gümüşdağ said. Avcı's contract would expire in June 2019, but Gümüşdağ said the coach "truly exerted labor" to bring Başakşehir to "where it is now."

"We square off against century-old clubs, but Başakşehir deserves praise for what it has done in the past five years," the chairman said. "What we achieved in a short time is very important. I am thankful to the club board and the president for their support that helped our accomplishment," Avcı said.

The Istanbul-based outfit went into the mid-season break as the leaders in the league, but gave up that spot to rivals towards the end of the season.