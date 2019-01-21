   
FOOTBALL
CATEGORIES

Super sub Messi helps Barcelona beat determined Leganes

GERMAN PRESS AGENCY - DPA
BARCELONA
Published
FC Barcelona's Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between FC Barcelona and Leganes at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019. (AP Photo)
FC Barcelona's Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between FC Barcelona and Leganes at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019. (AP Photo)

Lionel Messi scored after coming off the bench to earn Barcelona a 3-1 win over Leganes on Sunday, maintaining their five point lead at the top of La Liga.

With Messi rested by Ernesto Valverde, the impressive Ousmane Dembele sent Barcelona ahead with a low drive after 32 minutes, but Martin Braithwaite pulled Leganes level in the second half.

Messi, on as a substitute, saw his long-range effort saved by Ivan Cuellar but Luis Suarez was on hand to follow up and strike before the goalkeeper could get control of the ball.

The Argentine wrapped up the win in stoppage time, rifling home after good work by Jordi Alba, ensuring the visitors, 14th, left with nothing.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Previous in Football Galatasaray's Nigerian international Henry Onyekuru recorded the first...
DAILY SABAH RECOMMENDS