Super sub Messi helps Barcelona beat determined Leganes

Lionel Messi scored after coming off the bench to earn Barcelona a 3-1 win over Leganes on Sunday, maintaining their five point lead at the top of La Liga.

With Messi rested by Ernesto Valverde, the impressive Ousmane Dembele sent Barcelona ahead with a low drive after 32 minutes, but Martin Braithwaite pulled Leganes level in the second half.

Messi, on as a substitute, saw his long-range effort saved by Ivan Cuellar but Luis Suarez was on hand to follow up and strike before the goalkeeper could get control of the ball.

The Argentine wrapped up the win in stoppage time, rifling home after good work by Jordi Alba, ensuring the visitors, 14th, left with nothing.