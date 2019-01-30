Rodrigo hat-trick gives Valencia dramatic injury-time cup victory

Valencia reached the semi-finals of the Copa del Rey in dramatic circumstances on Tuesday night at Mestalla.

They scored twice in injury time to win 3-2 on aggregate against Getafe with Rodrigo Moreno scoring a hat-trick.

They were 1-0 down from the first leg and went 2-0 down on aggregate when Jorge Molina scored after one minute.

Rodrigo pulled a goal back on 61 minutes but even when Getafe were reduced to 10 men when Djene was shown a second yellow card Valencia could not break their rivals down.

When all hope seemed lost, Rodrigo struck twice on 91 and 93 minutes to make it 3-1 on the night and 3-2 over the two games.

Various players clashed on the final whistle and Mestalla security staff were also on the pitch trying to separate fighting players.

A tearful Rodrigo went to both ends of the ground to applaud supporters. He told Spanish television: "This is what we are about. We know Getafe are very competitive but we matched them.

"It doesn't matter that I have scored three; what matters is that we are through. We have never given up this season, not in the cup or the league."

On Wednesday Barcelona host Sevilla trailing 2-0 from the first leg, and Betis host Espanyol with the game at 1-1.

On Thursday Real Madrid take a 4-2 first leg lead to Girona. The semi-final draw will be made on Friday.