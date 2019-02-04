Wreckage of aircraft carrying Sala found by private investigators

Private investigators have located the wreckage of the aircraft that disappeared over the English Channel carrying Premier League soccer player Emiliano Sala and pilot David Ibbotson, Sky News reported on Sunday.

The 28-year-old Argentina-born forward had been en route from Nantes in western France with his pilot to make his debut for Welsh team Cardiff City when the plane disappeared over the English Channel on Jan. 21.

Two seat cushions from the plane were found last week on a beach near Surtainville on the Cotentin Peninsula in northern France.

A three-day air-and-sea operation, covering 1,700 square miles near the Channel Islands, launched after the plane went missing, failed to locate the aircraft or the two people on board. The operation was then called off as chance of survival dwindled away.

The plane had been cruising at 5,000 feet (1,525 meters) when the pilot requested to descend to a lower altitude on passing Guernsey. It then lost radar contact at 2,300 feet.

Last Tuesday, Cardiff played their first game since Sala's disappearance, a 2-1 Premier League defeat at Arsenal, where tributes were paid to the missing player and pilot.

Sala's transfer was completed only days before the accident, with Cardiff agreeing to a club-record fee reported to be 15 million pounds ($19 million). The Piper PA-46 was arranged by Sala's representatives to take him to south Wales after saying goodbye to his former teammates in Nantes, according to agent Mark McKay.

Sala secured the move to the world's richest soccer league after a standout season in France, scoring 12 times in 19 league games.

After emerging as a player in the Proyecto Crecer youth academy in the Argentine city of San Francisco, Sala moved to Europe in 2010 to join Bordeaux.

Sala was sent on loan to Orleans in the third-tier of French soccer, where he excelled with 19 goals in his one season there.

But Sala was unable to establish himself at Bordeaux and he was sent out on loan to the second division team Niort. After scoring 21 goals, he was given a chance in Ligue 1 by Bordeaux. But after scoring only once in 11 league games for Bordeaux during the 2014-15 season, Sala had to go out on loan again to Caen but his goals secured a move to Nantes.