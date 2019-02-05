Mourinho gets 1-year suspended sentence, $2.2M fine for tax fraud in Spain

Former Real Madrid coach Jose Mourinho has received a one-year suspended sentence after reaching a guilty plea for tax fraud in Spain.

Mourinho will not have to serve time after admitting he defrauded Spain authorities in 2011 and 2012. Sentences for two years or less for first-time offenders can be suspended in Spain.

Mourinho appeared before a judge in a Madrid court on Tuesday to confirm the plea agreement he had reached with prosecutors.

Mourinho still has to pay nearly 2 million euros ($2.2 million) to tax authorities as part of the deal.

The Portuguese coach, sacked by Manchester United in December following a string of disappointing performances, is the latest high-profile football figure to be judged over his tax affairs in Spain.

Spanish prosecutors accuse Mourinho, who coached Real Madrid between 2010 and 2013, of failing to declare income of 1.6 million euros in 2011 and 1.7 million euros in 2012.

The grounds for the case, as with a series of football stars based in Spain, is how income from Mourinho's image rights was managed and declared.

Prosecutors believe by ceding his image rights to a series of companies based in tax havens, Mourinho committed fraud by not declaring the income those companies made from his image rights.

Several other football figures have been subjected to investigations from tax authorities in Spain in recent years, including Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Javier Mascherano, Marcelo, Luka Modric, Alexis Sanchez, Ricardo Carvalho, Angel Di Maria, Radamel Falcao and Fabio Coentrao.