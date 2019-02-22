NBA: Furkan Korkmaz out with knee injury

Philadelphia 76ers' Turkish shooting guard Furkan Korkmaz will be out indefinitely after sustaining a knee injury last week, the team announced late Wednesday. Korkmaz, who has been a consistent member of the Sixers' roster, sustained a major knee injury during a match against Boston on Feb. 12. "Furkan Korkmaz sustained an injury to his right knee during the team's Feb. 12 matchup vs. Boston. He underwent imaging, and an MRI revealed a meniscus tear," NBA said on its website. It stated that his treatment options and knee surgery are now being assessed. This season Korkmaz, 21, averaged 5.8 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game, shooting 33 percent from the 3-point line. In the 2016 NBA Draft, he was picked by 76ers in the first round. Before his two-and-a-half-year spell in NBA, Turkish born Korkmaz had played for Istanbul basketball giants Anadolu Efes. The Eastern Conference team will also be without the services of All-Star center Joel Embiid at least for a week.