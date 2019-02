French football giants Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) signed a professional contract with Turkish youngster Metehan Güçlü Thursday.

The 19-year-old striker's deal with Paris will expire on June 30, 2022, PSG said on its website. The French-born Turkish forward plays for Turkey's under-19 team at the international level.

Güçlü is a former PSG academy player who joined the club's youth academy in 2012. He scored 11 goals for PSG's reserve team in 16 appearances this season.