Semifinals kick off in Turkish Cup

Published 26.02.2019 00:07 Modified 26.02.2019 00:07

The second leg of the Ziraat Turkish Cup quarterfinals will kickoff today as Trabzonspor faces Ümraniyespor in Istanbul. The first leg between the two sides in Trabzon had ended in a goalless draw.

Later on Wednesday, Galatasaray will face Hatayspor at home in Istanbul after beating its rival 2-0 in the first leg. Also on Wednesday, Evkur Yeni Malatyaspor will hit the road to take on Göztepe. Malatyaspor had one the first leg match 1-0.

The second leg matches will continue through Thursday. Akhisar will face Kasımpaşa in an away match in Istanbul after beating the latter 3-1 in the first leg. The first leg of semifinals will be played between April 2 and April 4 and the second leg matches will be held between April 23 and April 25. The final will be played in central Turkey's Sivas province on May 16.

