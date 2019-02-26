Semifinals kick off in Turkish Cup

The second leg of the Ziraat Turkish Cup quarterfinals will kickoff today as Trabzonspor faces Ümraniyespor in Istanbul. The first leg between the two sides in Trabzon had ended in a goalless draw.

Later on Wednesday, Galatasaray will face Hatayspor at home in Istanbul after beating its rival 2-0 in the first leg. Also on Wednesday, Evkur Yeni Malatyaspor will hit the road to take on Göztepe. Malatyaspor had one the first leg match 1-0.

The second leg matches will continue through Thursday. Akhisar will face Kasımpaşa in an away match in Istanbul after beating the latter 3-1 in the first leg. The first leg of semifinals will be played between April 2 and April 4 and the second leg matches will be held between April 23 and April 25. The final will be played in central Turkey's Sivas province on May 16.