Turkish Super League game week 24 kicks off

Antalyaspor will face MKE Ankaragücü on Friday to kick off game week 24 of the Turkish Super League.

On Saturday, Beşiktaş will play against İstikbal Mobilya Kayserispor in an away match while Fenerbahçe will take on Çaykur Rizespor. Beşiktaş currently sits third in the league with 40 points, 11 points behind league leaders Medipol Başakşehir.

Fenerbahçe, on the other hand, is currently facing its worst season in league history, sitting 14th with just 25 points. Medipol Başakşehir is the current league leader with 51 points. The Istanbul side has a solid six-point lead over second-placed Galatasaray. On Sunday, Başakşehir will play against Evkur Yeni Malatyaspor in an away match while Galatasaray will take on B.B. Erzurumspor in an away match.