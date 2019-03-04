Trabzonspor looks to end win drought in Istanbul

Trabzonspor will travel to Istanbul as it faces Kasımpaşa today in game week 24 of the Turkish Super League. The Black Sea team looks to overcome a major obstacle on the path to European tournaments with a win which would be a first for Trabzon this season in Istanbul.

Trabzon is currently fourth with 36 points. It lost twice and secured a draw in the three games it played in Istanbul in the 2018-2019 season. Its latest defeat in Istanbul came in a Ziraat Turkish Cup game against Ümraniyespor that ended 3-1. In the first game in Istanbul, Trabzonspor had lost 2-0 to league leader Medipol Başakşehir. However, Trabzonspor would want a repeat of its 3-0 win the last time it met Kasımpaşa, back in 2017.

Haluk Şahin, head of football at Trabzonspor, told Anadolu Agency (AA) that they were focusing on remaining in the top four to qualify for the European tournaments and the match against Kasımpaşa is a major challenge they would want to overcome without losing any point.

Trabzonspor's campaign this season was far from satisfying but it rose to the fourth place from six in the matter of a few weeks. Now, it continues its steady climb to the second position it had reached in the first half of the season. The team has pointed fingers at what they called biased referee decisions, while the lack of a consistent style and absence of skilled players have also added to its troubles this season.