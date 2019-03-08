Mueller angry after Germany axe

Germany coach Joachim Loew's decision to end Thomas Mueller's international career has left the Bayern Munich midfielder "angry" and struggling to come to terms with the manner in which he received the news.

Loew said on Tuesday that the 29-year-old Mueller and his Bayern team mates, Mats Hummels and Jerome Boateng, both 30, were no longer part of Germany's plans as they look to move on from their group stage exit from last year's World Cup.

The trio were part of the Germany squad that won the World Cup in 2014 and Mueller said the sudden nature of the announcement had left a bitter taste. "The more I think about it, the more the way it was done makes me angry," Mueller said in a video on Instagram.