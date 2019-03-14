Bursaspor supports refugee team in Kenya

Turkish football club Bursaspor has donated football equipment to Kenya's Kakuma United, locally known as the Green Crocodiles. Bursaspor, which uses green and white jerseys, is also known as the Green Crocodiles in Turkey.

The donation was made through the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA). It worked with the United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR) to hand over the merchandise to Kakuma United, which is largely made up of refugees from different sub-Saharan nations.

South Sudanese national Abraham Luol, who plays for the Green Crocodiles, said football unites all refugees from different nationalities at the Kakuma refugee camp in northwest Kenya. "I would like to show a sign of gratitude to Bursaspor for the donation," said Luol. "It is of much help to us. There are many challenges here in Kakuma. We are not able to afford such uniforms. We owe them a lot so I would just like to say thank you," he said.

TİKA Nairobi coordinator Emre Yüksek said: "The merchandise was graciously accepted by Kakuma United players, who appreciated the recognition of their talents by professional footballers." He said Bursaspor was invited to Kenya for a friendly match that could help exchange experiences and create an opportunity to learn.