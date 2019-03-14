Liverpool, Barcelona reach Champions League quarters

Sadio Mane struck twice as Liverpool beat Bayern Munich 3-1 on Wednesday to reach the Champions League quarterfinals, while Barcelona romped past Olympique Lyonnais 5-1.

Both last 16 first legs ended goaless but Liverpool and Barcelona both earned their passage to the next round with comfortable victories.

In Munich, Mane produced a brilliant piece of skill to fool Bayern goalkeeper Manuel Neuer before chipping home to break the deadlock.

Joel Matip's own goal leveled the score but Virgil Van Dijk's towering header sent Liverpool back ahead with Mane adding another late on.

Barcelona went ahead through Lionel Messi's chipped penalty, with Philippe Coutinho tapping home another after good work by Luis Suarez.

Lyon pulled one back through Lucas Tousart but further strikes from the electric Messi, Gerard Pique and substitute Ousmane Dembele wrapped the game up for the Catalans.