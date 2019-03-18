Koç mobilizes Fenerbahçe for funds

Fenerbahçe Chairman Ali Koç has initiated a campaign to boost funds of the ailing Süper Lig side. Addressing club fans in Germany over the weekend, he said they were starting a "grand campaign for financial independence of Fenerbahçe," which is burdened with heavy debts.

"I am saddened that people did not understand well or downplayed the financial problems Fenerbahçe faces and our call for sacrifice," said Koç, who ended a lengthy reign of former Chairman Aziz Yıldırım in Fenerbahçe in last year's elections.

Fenerbahçe has the unenviable title of the club with the highest debt, at TL 4.2 billion as information sent by clubs recently to the Borsa Istanbul stock exchange indicates. Yellow Canaries is going through their worst season in history and is perched in 13th spot with 31 points. Koç said they faced sanctions from UEFA due to the Financial Fair Play rules because of mounting debts but said he believed, "together, we can overcome." He said every amount would count in the campaign to wipe out debts, noting they depended on everyone "from kids, who may donate their allowance, to rich businesspeople."