Trabzonspor rides high with Nwakaeme

Trabzonspor's Nigerian forward Anthony Nwakaeme is quickly moving up the ranks to be the top scorer for the Süper Lig side with his contribution to the sluggish outfit.

Nwakaeme scored his team's only goal against Büyükşehir Belediye Erzurumspor on Saturday. Thus, Black Sea Storms won 14 points in all six matches Nwakaeme played in the second half of the Süper Lig so far. Currently, he is the team's second highest scorer after Hugo Rodallega, who has scored 12 goals for Trabzonspor, while the Nigerian international himself increased his score sheet to eight.

The 29-year-old joined Trabzonspor for 1.1 million euros($1.25 million) this season from Hapoel Be'er Sheva of Israel and donned the team's jersey in 19 matches as of week 26. After a less-than-stellar first half, he has established himself as a regular in the second half. He was also behind two goals against powerhouse Galatasaray, which Trabzonspor defeated with four goals. He also scored one goal in an away game against Beşiktaş.

Trabzonspor sits in fourth place with 43 points and Nwakaeme has played a major part in the team's campaign to qualify for European competitions. As for his competition with Rodallega for the team's top scoring spot, Nwakaeme may have a chance to take over in the next match as the Colombian forward was booked in their game against Erzurumspor and will miss the match.