RB Leipzig have signed the versatile Brazilian teenager Luan Candido on a four-year contract, the club said Thursday.

Coach and sporting director Ralf Rangnick confirmed the deal for the 18-year-old who will join from Sao Paulo at the end of the season. Candido can play almost anywhere on the left side of the pitch, Rangnick said.

Leipzig are currently third in the Bundesliga and attempting to secure a spot in next season's Champions League.