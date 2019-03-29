Transfer value skyrockets for young Beşiktaş stars

The transfer market value of Dorukhan Toköz and Güven Yalçın, two of Beşiktaş's rising stars, have skyrocketed this season while its goalkeeper Loris Karius saw his value plummet, according to reports. Figures on transfermarkt.com show Toköz and Yalçın, both capped for the first time for the national team this season, have been impressive in the Süper Lig.

Toköz had a market value of 700,000 euros ($786,453) when the midfielder joined Beşiktaş from Eskişehirspor in the 2018-2019 season. Currently, he is valued at 3.5 million euros.

German-born Turkish left winger Yalçın, who joined the Black Eagles from Leverkusen's U-19 team in July 2018, had a transfer value of only 50,000 euros at the beginning of 2018-2019 season. He is now worth 1 million euros.