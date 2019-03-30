Socceroos legend Cahill hangs up his boots

Australia's all-time top goalscorer Tim Cahill announced his retirement on Friday, bringing an end to one of the country's greatest football careers. The 39-year-old who scored 50 goals in 108 appearances for the Socceroos and played in four World Cups said he will not be looking for another contract following the end of his Indian Super League stint with Jamshedpur.

The former Everton and Millwall attacker, who retired from international football in November, said he is planning a move into coaching. "No, I'm an old man now in football years," he told Optus Sport television.

"I'd love to keep playing, you know 39, had a great stint for six months in India. "But I'm interested in TV, going to start my coaching licence and spend quality time with my family and chill out for a bit. "I'll take my time in learning more and getting coaching hours in." Cahill spent 14 years in England with Millwall and Everton, scoring more than 100 goals, before stints in the United States, China and India.

Born in Sydney to a Samoan mother, he started his international career playing for the Western Samoa under-20s and only became a Socceroo in 2004 after an intense lobbying campaign to world body FIFA. Two years later in Germany, he became the first Australian to net a goal at a World Cup, going on to score in the 2010 and 2014 tournaments as well. Cahill, whose career was characterized by an indefatigable work rate and huge determination, played for Australia at the 2018 World Cup before retiring from the international game.

He bid an emotional farewell to his home fans in Sydney when he was brought on in the final few minutes for his 108th and last appearance against Lebanon in November.