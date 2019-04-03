Emery: Özil 'playing like we want' in Arsenal system

Mesut Özil may be just out of Unai Emery's doghouse. Özil, who has struggled under the new Arsenal manager this season, was a key component in a 2-0 win over Newcastle on Monday that lifted the Gunners to third in the Premier League. The German-born Turkish player was active in midfield, moving with freedom and producing some masterful footwork and was named man of the match as Arsenal made it 10 straight home wins in the league.

"Mesut Özil has quality," Emery told Sky Sports afterwards. "When he can find the best performance for the team, he is playing as we want with the system and tactically how we want. He is giving us his quality." That hasn't always been the case with Özil out of favor at times with his new boss. He's been dropped from the starting lineup, left out of the squad completely and missed numerous games through injury and illness, as questions surfaced about his commitment. Özil has started in the past for games in all competitions and appeared in eight on the bounce overall. And he vows to give his all during Arsenal's run-in, which includes a fight to finish in the top four and the quarter-finals of the Europa League. "My work is to give everything on the pitch, like today," he said after the Newcastle game.