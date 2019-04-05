Troubled Milan face tough Juve match

Injuries and a glum mood after a poor run trouble AC Milan as it strives to remain in the Champions League zone when they visit Serie A leader Juventus Saturday. The Rossoneri were held 1-1 at home to humble Udinese on Tuesday, when they saw goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma and midfielder Lucas Paqueta limp off the pitch to join Frank Kessie and Andrea Conti on their injured list. After obtaining a single point from the last three outings, Milan coach Gennaro Gattuso said that the team's weakness worries him more than the absentees. "It's not a question of our formation but rather how we play, how we can hurt our opponents," said Gattuso. "The team tried to do so [against Udinese] but you could see that we were lacking that cutting edge."

The fourth-placed Devils hold the last available Champions League slot, but Atalanta, Lazio, Roma and Torino chase at four points adrift. Atalanta can draw closer when they welcome struggling Bologna Thursday to complete matchday 30. Matchday 31 then pits the Bergamo side against third-place Inter Milan on Sunday, when Lazio, with a game in hand to Udinese on April 17, are at home to Sassuolo. Torino and Roma play away to Parma and Sampdoria, respectively, on Saturday. "There are still eight matches left," said Gattuso, a former midfielder who lifted two of the Devils' seven elite European trophies. "We know how many points are still on offer and how important they can be. We must recover mentally and physically. We've lost some certainties at this moment in time."