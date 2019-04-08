English league 'angered' by alleged racist abuse

Angry English Football League chiefs have condemned a fresh outburst of alleged racism in several matches this weekend. Championship side Brentford confirmed a season-ticket holder was arrested following a claim of abuse by Derby midfielder Duane Holmes in Saturday's 3-3 draw at Griffin Park.

Wigan, also in the second tier, have reported a sickening message was sent to wing-back Nathan Byrne on social media to the police. Meanwhile, Northampton have also revealed that several of their players were allegedly abused ahead of their game at Notts County as they went on a pre-match walk from the team hotel before the League Two game at Meadow Lane. The incidents come hot on the heels of the racist abuse that had already tarnished this season across Europe. Montenegro fans marred England's Euro 2020 qualifier recently by abusing Danny Rose, Raheem Sterling and Callum Hudson-Odoi.

Manchester City winger Sterling was also the victim of alleged racist abuse in a Premier League match at Chelsea in December. Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang had a banana skin thrown at him by a Tottenham supporter. "The EFL was saddened, disappointed and angered to hear of further reports of alleged racism following the conclusion of some matches on Saturday afternoon," the statement read. "It was exceptionally disappointing that this happened as clubs up and down the country were raising awareness of such issues as part of Kick it Out's Week of Action. "We remain fully committed to continuing to work alongside The FA and Premier League as well as other relevant parties to ensure that football provides a welcoming environment for supporters attending matches and those participating in them. "We cannot, and will not, accept this type of behavior inside our stadiums, as we know our clubs won't."

Holmes, 24, was substituted in the 74th minute against Brentford, with the incident occurring nine minutes after the Bees' third equalizer. A statement on the Brentford website read: "Brentford Football Club can confirm that a season-ticket holder was arrested following today's game against Derby County.