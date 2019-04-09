Big guns of Turkish football on brink of financial collapse

The latest news from Turkey's "Big Three" - Galatasaray, Beşiktaş and Fenerbahçe - is terrible. Galatasaray's current administration was not financially acquitted in the club's general assembly, Beşiktaş has only two weeks to find $13 million to pay its players and Fenerbahçe has launched a huge fundraiser to pay its debts, hoping to evade UEFA's financial fair play rules. These examples only show how deep in trouble Turkish football actually is and how the usual methods of administration have come to an end. At this point, the local financial fair-play system needs immediate overhaul so clubs are regulated more extensively.

Normally, club executives should have already changed their attitude and followed a more moderate path to return to financial stability. Unfortunately, enlightened self-interest is not a common virtue in Turkish football; all executives think of themselves and themselves only. Just imagine, even under this kind of financial crisis, almost all Turkish teams made numerous transfers and none of them gave a chance to young players. For instance, Ankaragücü, which could not pay players for months, changed its entire squad in the winter break. In its latest game 14 of its 18 players were new transfers. How was it able to make these new transfers, with such a horrible financial records - by racking up even more debts. This indicated that the current regulations are not sufficient to stabilize the Turkish football economy. In addition, club executives are also not to be trusted if we want to bring financial stability in Turkish football.

The Turkish Football Federation and the Ministry of Youth and Sports must make sure that these executives can no longer damage teams with their reckless or malicious actions. Otherwise, like a dystopia, Turkish football will collapse while everyone is trying to save themselves. However, we can stop this from happening in one simple but incredibly effective way, by making individuals responsible for their actions as club executives. If I am going to run Galatasaray in debt, then I must be responsible for this debt; its as simple as that. In order to do that, we must abolish the archaic associations and replace them with properly regulated corporations.

Nowhere in the world there is a system like the one in Turkey. The industry is worth billions but the clubs are ruled like local neighborhood associations where organizational structures are simply too weak to meet the demands. So, if we want to get rid of debts, we must get rid of people who bring in more debts and that requires getting rid of the system that brings in these people.