Fenerbahçe legend Can Bartu dies at age 83

Can Bartu, the legendary midfielder of Istanbul giant Fenerbahçe, died early Friday at age 83.

An official from the sports club, Cenk Başak, made the announcement on Twitter that Bartu lost the battle for life.

The sportsman, who played both basketball and football in the club, was one of a kind. He even once took part in two matches in both sports on the same day, scoring 28 points on the hardwood and sending the ball to the nets in Dolmabahçe stadium, which was developed into today's Vodafone Park.

Bartu also played in the Italian football league, first in Venezia and later in Lazio.

Also playing for the Turkish national team, donning the jersey 28 times.