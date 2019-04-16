Bayern's Neuer sidelined with injury

Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer will be out for an unspecified period of time after tearing calf muscle fibre during their 4-1 victory over Fortuna Duesseldorf, the German champions said Monday.

Bayern did not say how long Neuer would be sidelined. Such injuries usually take several weeks to heal, meaning he will miss at least some if not all of their last five league games as they battle with Borussia Dortmund for the title.

Defender Mats Hummels pulled a muscle in the same game but he is only expected to be out for a few days, Bayern said. The Bavarians, hunting a record-extending seventh consecutive league title, are on 67 points, one ahead of rivals Borussia Dortmund.